ZIMBOCASH Price Reaches $0.0092 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $39,965.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00133200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00195266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.23 or 0.07197674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,470.66 or 1.00196864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.95 or 0.00741591 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,046,598 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

