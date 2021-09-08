Zilla Price Tops $0.0074 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $446,455.90 and $323,553.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 54% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00152470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.05 or 0.00742859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00044462 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

