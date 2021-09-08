ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $19.09 million and $1.11 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,091,404 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

