Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Buy

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $252.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is grappling with higher inbound freight expenses, which affected gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Management projects year-over-year inflationary cost pressures of $55-$60 million for fiscal 2022. In fact, its net sales and earnings for fiscal 2022 are expected to decline. Helen of Troy's international presence exposes it to risks related to foreign currency rates. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from solid Leadership Brands. Net sales for Leadership Brands increased 22.9% in fiscal first-quarter. Consistent online sales and digital marketing efforts are also driving growth. These trends were seen in its quarterly results with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing year over year.”

NASDAQ HELE traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.62. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,017,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

