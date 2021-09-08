Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to “Hold”

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

