Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

THR opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $537.63 million, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

