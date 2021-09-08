Zacks Investment Research Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Hold

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and bottom line increased 11.8% and 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. Given the solid consumer acceptance with reference to the Papadias platform and Epics Stuffed Crust, the company expects the products to drive ticket and customer traffic in the second half of 2021. The company benefitted from a rise in digital transactions. Features like early access to new products coupled with better targeting of offers and promotions as well as higher frequency and ticket have been benefitting the company.”

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $130.30 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.60. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -153.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.