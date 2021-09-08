Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Sell

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 2,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,905. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.