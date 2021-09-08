Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leju (NYSE:LEJU) to Sell

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

LEJU stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.76. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leju in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Leju in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Leju by 236.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Leju by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,072 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

