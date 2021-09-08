Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Hold

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $86.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. DCC has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

