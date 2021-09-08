Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Sell

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,115. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $768,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

