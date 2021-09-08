Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Unity Software posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,708. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion and a PE ratio of -61.94.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $1,456,542.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock worth $123,162,654.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 186.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

