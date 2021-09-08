Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.27 Million

Analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce sales of $126.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.20 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $500.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.