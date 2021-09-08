Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.30 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 1,732,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

