Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.73). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STNG traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,929. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $952.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

