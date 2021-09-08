Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings per share of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.71. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $11.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $13.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.41.

NFLX stock opened at $606.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.44. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $613.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

