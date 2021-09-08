Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.50. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

MNRO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,646. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

