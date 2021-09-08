Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.86. 803,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.45. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

