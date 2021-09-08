Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICUI opened at $205.98 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.40 and a 200 day moving average of $203.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

