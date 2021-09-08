Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce sales of $378.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.00 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $275.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,314,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

