Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $292.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.05 million. GoPro posted sales of $280.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.20. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $7,068,160. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.