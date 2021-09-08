Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post sales of $21.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $22.00 million. First Bank reported sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $88.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.20 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $245.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.98. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

