Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $24,888,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $15,210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

