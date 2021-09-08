Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.49. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.24. 5,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

