Zacks: Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

