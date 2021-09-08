Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

TYL stock opened at $483.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.23 and a 200-day moving average of $444.54. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $14,721,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after buying an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

