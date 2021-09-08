Zacks: Analysts Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.41. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 80,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

