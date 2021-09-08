Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce sales of $210.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the highest is $224.80 million. LendingClub reported sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 182.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $725.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $236,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.88.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

