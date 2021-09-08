Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

International Money Express stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $697.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.49. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.