Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce $55.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.27 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $35.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $211.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.43 million to $212.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.19 million, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $306.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,131. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -134.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.