Zacks: Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.46 Million

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post sales of $359.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.80 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

ESS stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,399. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.23.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

