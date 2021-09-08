Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $496.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.