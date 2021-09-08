Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

YUMC opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

