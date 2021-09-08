Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Up 1.8%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $63.95. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

Yamaha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

