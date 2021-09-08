Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.91 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,990,758 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5. The firm has a market cap of £32.54 million and a P/E ratio of -19.25.

In other Xtract Resources news, insider Colin Bird bought 2,054,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

