XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Down 50.7% Over Last Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 50.7% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $412,314.71 and approximately $136.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00132721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00193016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

