Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.92 Million

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report $165.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $63.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $597.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $653.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $887.91 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.