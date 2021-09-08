X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $41.98. Approximately 2,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 92,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,838,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period.

