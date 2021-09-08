World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of INT stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in World Fuel Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

