World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,615 shares of company stock worth $4,321,816 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.93. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $199.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

