Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $274.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,524.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.91.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,009 shares of company stock worth $105,217,885. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.