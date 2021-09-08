Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.94. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,178. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

