Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wix.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $230.33 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $196.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.48.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

