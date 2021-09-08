Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 29,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 72,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

