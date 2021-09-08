WHALE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.90 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.27 or 0.00035129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $102.04 million and $2.90 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00196253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.90 or 0.07219930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.76 or 0.99939471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00743525 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

