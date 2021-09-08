Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

