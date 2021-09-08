Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

Several research firms have commented on WAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $91.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

