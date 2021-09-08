Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after purchasing an additional 559,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $423.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.07. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

