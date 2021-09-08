Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,871 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

