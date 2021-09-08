Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.